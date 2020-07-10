Carriageworks to reopen after multimillion-dollar philanthropic lifeline

Sydney cultural institution Carriageworks will reopen its doors after receiving a multimillion-dollar lifeline from various philanthropists.

The space, located in the inner-city suburb of Eveleigh, went into voluntary administration back in May. Owners initially cited the coronavirus pandemic for the move, claiming the sudden cancellation/postponement of six months of activities due to restrictions on public gatherings had resulted in an “irreparable loss of income”.

In late May, it was reported that multiple philanthropists had collectively committed more than $2 million towards a new, independent Carriageworks. Among the list of donors included Kerr Neilson, Geoff Ainsworth and his partner Johanna Featherstone. At the time, Neilson said the contribution would be available to the space “once the lease is renewed and the operation is reorganised”.

In a statement issued today (July 10), newly-reinstated Arts Minister Don Harwin thanked the donors who had contributed to ensuring the future of the arts hub, including Ainsworth, Featherstone, Neilson, Michael Gonski and The Packer Family Foundation.

“We are delighted with this outcome,” Harwin commented. “At the heart of it, we are excited for the resident companies of Carriageworks who will also greatly benefit from this announcement.”

The New South Wales government has committed to a 10-year lease and five-year funding agreement with Carriageworks through government agency Create NSW.

A date has not yet been given for the reopening of the venue.