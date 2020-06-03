Carriageworks went over budget in 2019, creditors report says

The troubled Carriageworks venue went over budget in multiple projects in 2019, the voluntary administrator’s report has revealed.

Carriageworks went into voluntary administration last month, initially claiming an “irreparable loss of income” due to the sudden cancellation/postponement of six months of activities due to restrictions on public gatherings.

But a report from The Sydney Morning Herald later shed doubt on that claim, with evidence of insolvency discussions dating back as early as March.

The voluntary administrator’s report, prepared by KPMG, was filed to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday this week (June 3). It shows Carriageworks had negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of $524,000 in 2019. The report said this slump was “largely attributable to some large artistic projects not performing in line with expectation”.

VIVID Live shows at Carriageworks in 2019, including a performance from FKA Twigs, blew out the venue’s budget by $105,000. Art events, including The National Australian art spotlight and Nick Cave (not the musician)’s found objects exhibition exceeded their respective budgets by $130,000 and $250,000.

In 2020 to date, Carriageworks had negative earnings of $292,000 before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. The report attributes almost all of this year’s negative earnings to cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. It estimated the foregone revenue due to cancelled events in March of this year alone was $100,000.

Outstanding employee entitlements are also listed, totalling $463,000 as of May 4, 2020.

Following the list of debts, the report said Carriageworks found it “difficult to pare back projects once initial commitments had been made”, and “for certain projects, with the benefit of hindsight of the eventual performance, the Company would not have committed to the project at the level it did”.

The report comes as a group of philanthropists have circled the venue, reportedly offering to bail out Carriageworks. The Age now reports the high-profile Packer family have joined the bid. The move is now at odds with a bureaucratic push for the Sydney Opera House to take over Carriageworks.

Any restructure of Carriageworks post-bailout will also be contingent on a lease renegotiation with Create NSW, which currently holds the sub-lease from Rail Corp over the former historic railway yards where Carriageworks sits.