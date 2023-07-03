Casanova’s wife Jasmere Corbett pens message following his 15-year prison sentence

Jasmere “Swaggy Jazzy” Corbett has promised to stay loyal to her husband Casanova after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Brooklyn rapper has reportedly been with Corbett for 15 years and got married in 2009. The duo have been private about their marriage and rarely share photos of them together.

Last week (June 27), the entrepreneur shared a photograph with herself and the convicted rapper, captioning it: “I love you baby [heart emoji] We gon walk that sh*t down!”

In now-expired Instagram Story posts, Jasmere Corbett showed screenshots of her and Casanova – real name Caswell Senior – video-chatting, clarifying that he was doing well after the rapper was reportedly assaulted behind bars.

Casanova’s girlfriend promises to hold him down amid 15-year prison sentence https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/BARMRdpGUy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 28, 2023

On Tuesday, Casanova was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Last year, he pled guilty to one charge under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), as well as a charge of conspiracy to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana. The 36-year-old also admitted to participating in a July 2020 shootout at a Miami house party.

Legal documents prior to his sentencing claimed the rapper was a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. The organisation had allegedly “committed murder, shootings, robberies, and assaults against their rivals and against fellow members of Gorilla Stone.”

US attorney Damian Williams said: “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence.”

He continued: “Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Casanova is the 12th defendant in the Gorilla Stone case to have been sentenced. Five more defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.