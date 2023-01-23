Casey Barnes, Andrew Swift, Amber Lawrence and more among winners of 2023 Golden Guitar Awards

The 2023 edition of the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards was held last Saturday (January 21), with the biggest winners including Casey Barnes, Andrew Swift and Amber Lawrence.

READ MORE: Here are 12 Australian artists releasing new music in 2023

Barnes took home the trophy for Album Of The Year at the hand of his seventh album, ‘Light It Up’ – which arrived last February via Chugg Music – while Swift and Lawrence scored the gongs for Male and Female Artists Of The Year, respectively.

Meanwhile, the award for Group Or Duo Of The Year went to Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, and the latest New Talent Of The Year was named James Johnston. McClymont and Eckersley also won the awards for Song Of The Year (earning the title with their cut ‘Star Of The Show’) and Single Of The Year (with ‘Memory Lane’).

Advertisement

Other song-specific awards were honoured to Dean Perrett (who won Bush Ballad Of The Year for ‘Out On Killarney’), Luke O’Shea (Heritage Song Of The Year and Video Of The Year, both for ‘South East Queensland’), Kristy Cox (Bluegrass Recording Of The Year for ‘Good Morning Moon’) and The French Family Band (Instrumental Of The Year for ‘Soda Cap Boogie’).

‘Same Songs’ also earned James Johnston and Kaylee Bell the award for Vocal Collaboration Of The Year.

As for the more genre-focussed Album Of The Year awards, Ashleigh Dallas’ ‘In The Moment’ was dubbed last year’s best Traditional Country album, while Kim Cheshire won in the Alt Country category (with ‘Looks Like Heaven’), and Lyn Bowtell won for Contemporary Country (with ‘Wiser’).

The full list of winners at the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards is:

TOYOTA ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand – ‘All Or Nothing’

Amber Lawrence – ‘Living For The Highlights’

Ashleigh Dallas – ‘In The Moment’

WINNER: Casey Barnes – ‘Light It Up’

Kaylee Bell – ‘Silver Linings’

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand – ‘All Or Nothing’

WINNER: Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – ‘Star Of The Show’

Casey Barnes – ‘Small Town’

James Johnston – ‘Small Town’

Luke O’Shea – ‘South East Queensland’

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand

WINNER: Andrew Swift

Casey Barnes

James Johnston

Morgan Evans

Advertisement

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Amber Lawrence

Ashleigh Dallas

Hayley Jensen

Lyn Bowtell

Melanie Dyer

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley

Lachlan Bryant and The Wildes

McAlister Kemp

The Buckleys

The Weeping Willows

NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR

Blake Dantier

Cass Hopetoun

WINNER: James Johnston

Max Jackson

Taylor Moss

TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Ashleigh Dallas – ‘In The Moment’

Blake Dantier – ‘Dry Season’

Kristy Cox – ‘Shades Of Blue’

Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers – ‘Mr Goodtime’

TC Cassidy – ‘Travelling Heart’

BUSH BALLAD OF THE YEAR

Allan Caswell – ‘Sometimes It’s Your Job’

Andy Penkow – ‘Ghostly Gums’

Angus Gill – ‘Waiting For The Boss’ (featuring Anne Kirkpatrick)’

WINNER: Dean Perrett – ‘Out On Killarney’

Dianne Lindsay – ‘Family Tree’

HERITAGE SONG OF THE YEAR

Amber Lawrence – ‘I’m Coming Home’

Angus Gill and Kevin Bennett – ‘Listen To The Country’

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham – ‘Bogswamp’

Lee Kernaghan, Mitch Tambo and Isiah Firebrace – ‘Come Together’

WINNER: Luke O’Shea – ‘South East Queensland’

ALT COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Allison Forbes – ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Andy Golledge – ‘Strength Of A Queen’

Jenny Mitchell – ‘Tug Of War’

WINNER: Kim Cheshire – ‘Looks Like Heaven’

The Weeping Willows – ‘You Reap What You Sow’

BLUEGRASS RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Angus Gill – ‘Sweet Sister Jasmine’

WINNER: Kristy Cox – ‘Good Morning Moon’

Lynchburg and The Weeping Willows – ‘Until This Song Ends’

Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers – ‘Road Man’

The Weeping Willows – ‘House Of Sin’

INSTRUMENTAL OF THE YEAR

Angus Gill and Pixie Jenkins – ‘Dust’

Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers – ‘Burning Mountain’ (featuring Hamish Davidson)

Mickey Pye – ‘Fidget Spinner’

Pete Denahy – ‘Clippety Clop’

WINNER: The French Family Band – ‘Soda Cap Boogie’

CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand – ‘All Or Nothing’

Amber Lawrence – ‘Living For The Highlights’

Casey Barnes – ‘Light It Up’

Kaylee Bell – ‘Silver Linings’

WINNER: Lyn Bowtell – ‘Wiser’

CMT VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – ‘Star Of The Show’

James Johnston – ‘Small Town’

WINNER: Luke O’Shea – ‘South East Queensland’

The Wolfe Brothers – ‘Something Good’s Gonna Happen’ (featuring Amy Sheppard)

Travis Collins – ‘One Of Them Nights’

VOCAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

WINNER: James Johnston and Kaylee Bell – ‘Same Songs’

Kirsty Lee Akers, Amber Lawrence and Ashleigh Dallas – ‘Let The Girls Sing’

Lee Kernaghan, Mitch Tambo and Isaiah Firebrace – ‘Come Together’

Lyn Bowtell and Shane Nicholson – ‘Wiser’

Melanie Dyer and Caitlyn Shadbolt – ‘Dumb Decisions’

APPLE MUSIC SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand – ‘All Or Nothing’

WINNER: Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – ‘Memory Lane’

Casey Barnes – ‘Get To Know Ya’

James Johnston – ‘Small Town’

Morgan Evans – ‘Sing Along Drink Along’