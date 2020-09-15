Casey Donovan lends vocals to Wheelchair Sports NSW’s new anthem, ‘How I Roll’

Wheelchair Sports NSW has shared a new single and music video, ‘How I Roll’, sung by Casey Donovan.

Per a press release, the song is aimed to showcase “the extraordinary spirit of female role models in wheelchair sport”, and was funded by the NSW Office of Sport’s Her Sport Her Way grant program.

All proceeds from the track will go toward Wheelchair Sports NSW, a non-profit organisation that runs a variety of sporting programs for individuals with disabilities. These include a series of festivals titled Her Sport, which the organisation has been running for more than ten years.

Watch the music video for ‘How I Roll’ below:

The video also stars Paralympic athlete Eliza Ault-Connell, who recently won the bronze medal for the women’s 800m wheelchair race in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships.

“Everyone needs someone to look up to,” said Ault-Connell in a statement. “In order for us to grow participation in wheelchair sport, we need to build more role models for girls and women with disabilities to know and love.”

CEO of Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT Mick Garnett shared similar sentiments, encouraging more people to learn about para-sports and female Paralympic athletes.

“Our female athletes are incredible, and everyone deserves the chance to see them in action,” said Garnett.

“We know from experience that when people see the skills and determination our female athletes bring to their sport, they love them. We need to build the profiles of our role models to invite more girls and women with disabilities to roll with us.”