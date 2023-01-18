Cash Savage and The Last Drinks lead the line-up for debut edition of Good Times

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks and C.W. Stoneking lead the line-up for the inaugural edition of Good Times.

The long-delayed music festival will take place on March 25 in Tocumwal, New South Wales. Alongside Cash Savage and Stoneking – who will play at the festival with his Primitive Horn Orchestra – Good Times’ line-up also includes Melbourne band Floodlights, with additional acts to be announced at the end of this month. Good Times will be limited to a capacity of 1,000 attendees. Early bird tickets are available now.

Good Times has been cancelled or postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the upcoming edition marking its official debut since first being established in 2021. Good Times organisers – who are also behind Strawberry Fields festival – said they want Good Times attendees to “leave feeling better than when [they] arrived.”

Advertisement

The statement continued: “Often the most treasured memories we leave festivals with are from the more intimate, in-between moments, and that’s the space we want to invest in.”

Good Times is an all-ages, one-stage festival, with all the profits raised going towards the Strawberry Fields Community Grants Fund. The program is designed to give back to the Tocumwal community that hosts the festival, and has donated more than $100,000 to local charities and organisations since it was established in 2015.

Prior to its cancellation, Good Times 2022 was to be headlined by Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, with additional acts including Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Surprise Chef and Benny Walker.

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks’ performance at Good Times coincides with their appearance at Victoria’s Meadow festival, which takes place between March 31 and April 2 this year. Additional acts on that line-up include headliner Kurt Vile, as well as Black Midi, Jen Cloher, Big Scary, Agung Mango and more.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news