Cash Savage And The Last Drinks share new single ‘Keep Working At Your Job’, detail fifth album and tour

Cash Savage And The Last Drinks have returned with a gripping new single called ‘Keep Working At Your Job’, sharing it alongside the news of their fifth studio album and a six-date tour to launch it.

‘Keep Working At Your Job’ comes as our second preview of the album – titled ‘So This Is Love’ – following the release of ‘Push’ last August. Following up on 2018’s ‘Good Citizens’ album, the nine-track LP will be released on April 28 via Mistletone/Inertia, with pre-orders available here.

Watch the accompanying music video for ‘Keep Working At Your Job’ – co-directed by Savage herself alongside Ed Fraser – below, then see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘So This Is Love’:

1. ‘So This Is Love’

2. ‘Hold On’

3. ‘Push’

4. ‘Every Day Is The Same’

5. ‘$600 Short On Rent’

6. ‘I Want To Be Everyone’

7. ‘Keep working At Your Job’

8. ‘Seahorse (I’ll Be Your Rainy Day)’

9. ‘Shake From The Heart’

To launch their new album, Cash Savage And The Last Drinks will embark on a six-date headlining tour. It’ll start in Fremantle on Saturday May 6, followed by five Victorian shows – Meeniyan, Ballarat and Torquay over the remainder of May, then Eltham and Melbourne in June. Blake Scott will open the show in Fremantle, while Gut Health will support Savage and co. in Meeniyan, Ballarat, Torquay and Melbourne.

Brisbane and Sydney dates are also due to be announced in the coming weeks. For now, tickets to the aforementioned WA and Victoria shows can be found here.

Cash Savage And The Last Drinks’ ‘So This Is Love’ tour dates are:

MAY

Saturday 6 – Wajuk/Fremantle, Mojo’s Bar

Saturday 13 – Boonwurrung/Meeniyan, Town Hall

Friday 19 – Wathaurong/Ballarat, Minerva

Saturday 20 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel

JUNE

Friday 2 – Woiworung/Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Friday 23 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Corner Hotel