Cash Savage, Emma Donovan, Blake Scott announced for new Victorian concert series

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks and Blake Scott are among the acts on the lineup of a new regional Victorian concert series.

Winter Sounds will take place between July 16 to 18 in heritage venues across Daylesford, including churches, village halls and art deco theatres. The series of performances is organised by the same team behind the annual Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca, which is scheduled for later this month.

Donovan, Savage and Scott all released albums last year, with Donovan and Scott’s records nominated for the 2020 Australian Music Prize.

Other acts announced for the Winter Sounds lineup include C.W. Stoneking, Freya Josephine Hollick, Jazz Party and Harmony Byrne. Tickets for shows are on sale now through OzTix.

“Visiting Daylesford during winter is one of the great Australian pilgrimages, and it really is the best time of the year to enjoy this magical part of regional Victoria,” festival director David Frazer said in a statement.

“Winter Sounds will bring some of Australia’s best-loved performers to Daylesford and surrounding hills while drawing attention to some of the region’s most beautiful and sometimes forgotten heritage buildings,” he said.

“With this unique combination of talent and atmosphere, we’re hoping to deliver a really special set of experiences for our audiences.”