Cash Savage & The Last Drinks announce new live album

Melbourne band Cash Savage & The Last Drinks have announced their first live album, ‘Live At Hamer Hall’.

As the album’s title suggests, the album documents the band performing at an empty Hamer Hall at Arts Centre Melbourne this past June. It marked the first time the band had performed live since February, where they played just weeks before the country entered lockdown.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared footage from the performance of their unreleased song ‘Fun In The Sun’.

Watch the footage below:

The band originally premiered the track on a national tour supporting Bad//Dreems in late 2019.

Speaking of the song in a press statement, Savage explains that ‘Fun In The Sun’ attacks the inaction on climate change from leaders and politicians both in Australia and worldwide.

“We’ve watched the world get hotter,” she said. “We’ve watched Australia burn… year after year, the top scientists get disregarded by the dickheads we’ve voted for.”

‘Fun In The Sun’ joins nine other songs on ‘Live At Hamer Hall’. The setlist primarily draws from 2018’s ‘Good Citizens,’ the band’s most recent album.

Although originally intended as a one-off performance, Savage decided to officially release audio from the Hamer Hall show following Melbourne’s second lockdown.

“It was an adjustment of expectations to think of it as a gig with no audience,” she said. “We decided to make this… its own thing. A performance in one movement. No gaps, no empty space. No back and forth with the crowd. Just us.”

‘Live At Hamer Hall’ is set for release on vinyl via Inertia on November 27.