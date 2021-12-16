Cashmere Cat announces one-off Australian show with Ninajirachi

Norwegian DJ and super-producer Cashmere Cat has quietly announced a one-off Australian show for the beginning of the new year.

Playing the Fiction nightclub in Canberra on Sunday January 2, Cashmere Cat will be joined by a lineup including Ninajirachi, Carolina Gasolina, Bilolo, Reubok and Vivace.

This show marks the first sets that the DJ – real name Magnus Høiberg – has played in Australia since he toured as part of the lineup for Falls Festival in the 2018/19 New Year period.

Advertisement

Though it’s been a relatively quiet year for Cashmere Cat, he’s enjoyed great success with production on The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s mega-hit ‘Stay’. Cashmere Cat’s last album, ‘Princess Catgirl’, arrived in late 2019.

Ninajirachi, however, has enjoyed an incredibly prolific year. In the past few months alone, she’s teamed up with Lucianblomkamp on ‘Die4u’ and Oh Boy for ‘viBrAte’. In addition, the Sydney producer lent her talents to a remix of 1300‘s track ‘Smashmouth’ earlier this month.

She also continued her collaborative relationship with Kota Banks, following the release of the pair’s joint EP ‘True North’ late last year. The duo released a deluxe edition of the EP in April, featuring new tracks like ‘Slytherin’ and ‘Secretive!’. The latter song also received a remix by Umru.

In addition, Ninajirachi dropped a double A-side of solo work, ‘Dracodraco/Stoneteller’, in July.