Cassian releases title track ‘Laps’ from upcoming debut album

Grammy-nominated producer, DJ and mixing engineer Cassian has released the title track from his upcoming debut album, ‘Laps’, which will be released on June 26.

The single was also released with a visualiser, which you can watch below:

“‘Laps’ is about closure, the end of a journey and the beginnings of a new one,” Cassian said in a press release. “It’s about a linear path that starts in one place and ends in a different one.”

Cassian was the first artist to join RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s imprint, Rose Avenue, which was established in October 2018. His debut album, which has been five years in the making, will feature previous singles ‘Lafayette’, ‘Same Things ft. Gabrielle Current’ and latest release ‘Magical ft. ZOLLY’.

Over the years, the producer has helped craft releases from Hayden James, What So Not, Crooked Colours and more, netting him multiple gold and platinum certifications along the way. He was also nominated at the 2019 Grammy awards for his mixing work on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s track, ‘Underwater’. The song was nominated for Best Dance Recording, but was beat out by Silk City (Mark Ronson and Diplo) and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Electricity’.

Cassian, currently based in Los Angeles, has also remixed tracks from artists including Bob Moses, Yotto, Hayden James and RÜFÜS DU SOL — many of which he supported on tour. Cassian has also performed at numerous festivals including Melbourne’s Beyond The Valley, San Diego’s CRSSD, New York’s Elsewhere and many others.