Cassius’ Boombass remixes ‘Don’t Let Me Be’ in tribute to Philippe Zdar

"After my siamese twin’s death, I really needed to re-imagine this track, to work on it again"

Matthew Neale
Cassius
Cassius. Credit: Getty

Cassius’ Hubert “Boombass” Blanc-Francard has released a new remix of the band’s ‘Don’t Let Me Be’ in tribute to Philippe “Zdar” Cerboneschi.

Zdar died earlier this year (June 19) at the age of 50. According to Resident Advisor, the French producer and DJ – born Philippe Cerboneschi – had accidentally fallen from a high floor of a building in Paris, his agent Sebastien Farran told the Agence France-Presse. 

Boombass also posted a statement alongside the remix: “This variation of ‘Don’t Let Me Be,’ a single extract from our latest / last LP, has been imagined by the both of us in June, 2019. We made it for Boomerang, a French program on France Inter. They asked us to create a different version of the original track.

“We imagined something with Philippe, a new music, two days before the recording of the show, and Owlle joined us and sang on this new version of the track during the recording of the program.” Listen to the remix below.

 

The Cassius member went on to explain how developing the new version helped him to deal with the tragic loss of Zdar. “After my siamese twin’s death, I really needed to re-imagine this track, to work on it again,” he said.

“The ‘Brozeurs’ appellation is not used for anybody. And it is now used for my brother Philippe.”

A new mix by Cassius, recorded shortly before Zdar’s death, was also released earlier in the year (August 9).

The BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix featured some of the French duo’s own music as well as tracks by Marie Davidson, the Juan MacLean, Robyn, and others. You can listen to that Cassius mix here.

