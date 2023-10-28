Cast share new single and album title track ‘Love Is The Call’

Cast have shared a new single, ‘Love Is The Call’, which will also serve as the title track for their new album. Check it out below.

A statement about the song describes it as “a surging cocktail of psychedelia played with poised power-pop punch”.

Cast vocalist and guitar player John Power adds of the track: “‘Love is the Call’ is the title track off the new Cast album. It’s a psychedelic pop song, full of bouncing rhythms with soaring melodies and harmonies. It’s a cosmic call to arms, for Love is the Call… Calling…Calling.”

The song is the first new music from Cast in six years and taken from their new album, which will arrive in “early 2024” according to a statement.

Power added that the new album “will feel like a missing link between his time with The La’s and Cast’s first breakthrough with their debut album ‘All Change.’” Check out the new song here.

In other news, members of ’90s Britpop bands have announced they will be coming together for three Britpop Classical shows next summer.

Backed by a live orchestra, Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, John Power of Cast and The La’s, Mark Chadwick of Levellers, Mark Morriss of The Bluetones and Saffron of Republica will join forces for an orchestral celebration of Britpop and are set to perform a selection of their hits and other iconic tracks from that era.

The one-off run of shows will kick off on June 7 at the Eventim Apollo in London followed by the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on June 8 and will wrap up on June 9 at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

The general ticket sale will take place on Friday, October 20 at 10am. Visit here for tickets.