Cast unveil new single ‘Love You Like I Do’, announce new album date

Cast have revealed the date for their upcoming album ‘Love Is The Call’, and shared a new track called ‘Love You Like I Do’.

The Liverpudlians started teasing their return in October this year, releasing the title track from their upcoming album. Today (December 5), they have shared the next snippet of their album, a song called ‘Love You Like I Do’ – take a listen below.

Frontman John Power (also of The La’s) says of the new track: “‘Love You Like I Do’ is a twisting psychedelic love song that stretches itself between the emotions of a love forever felt and a love forever lost. Uplifting choruses, jumping Bass lines and sonic guitars cascading. You know life sometimes has a way of showing that these precious things you have, were never meant to last… to last… to last.”

The band have also finally unveiled the release date for ‘Love Is The Call’, which will be the their newest album since 2017’s ‘Kicking Up The Dust’. ‘Love Is The Call’ is scheduled for February 16 – preorder the record here.

Power says of the upcoming album: “If I was to write a debut record for the band now that captures that energy then this would be it. A psychedelic pop record with a rockabilly beat and a bouncing bass. Somewhere between the end of The La’s and the beginning of Cast there lay this space that I’d yet to explore. ‘Love is the Call’ is that album. It’s that space. A cosmic call to arms, for ‘Love is the Call’.. Calling… Calling.”

Cast will tour the UK in March 2024, kicking off in Glasgow on the 1st and finishing with a hometown show at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall. See all dates below and get your tickets here:

Cast 2024 UK tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

1 – Glasgow, SWG3

2 – Manchester, O2 The Ritz

8 – Birmingham, O2 The Institute

9 – Leeds, O2 Academy

15 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

16 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

In other news, Power will also play a Britpop Classical Tour in 2024, where Britpop legends will come together and sing some of their greatest hits complete with orchestral backing. Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, Mark Chadwick of Levellers, Mark Morriss of The Bluetones and Saffron of Republica have been announced to play the tour – visit here for tickets.