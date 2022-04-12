Cat & Calmell announce debut headline tour

Sydney duo Cat & Calmell have announced their debut headline tour, with a trio of east coast dates on the books for next month.

The tour will kick off at The Night Cat in Melbourne on May 21, heading to the Brightside in Brisbane the following evening. It’ll wrap up with a hometown show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on May 26. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (April 14) at 9am, with a Spotify pre-sale opening tomorrow (April 13).

The dates come in support of Cat & Calmell’s latest single, ‘Cry’, a brooding alt-pop bop which arrived back in February. At the time, the duo explained that the song was “written about feeling insecure in an otherwise healthy relationship for reasons you can’t put your finger on”.

“It makes you feel a little crazy so it’s embarrassing to express, which is why we kind of jump the gun to tell the person we’re talking to that they can tell us to shut up because we know we’re being irrational but for some reason we can’t shake it.”

‘Cry’ marked Cat & Calmell’s first new music for the year, following a string of singles throughout 2021 – ‘Dramatic’, ‘Jorge’ and ‘Get Old’ – that culminated in their debut EP, ‘Life of Mine’.

Upon its announcement, the duo said the eight-track collection was “so special to us because it encapsulates a time in our lives that was full of a lot of excitement but also a lot of uncertainty”.

“It’s such a time stamp of our slightly younger and slightly more reckless days. A lot of the songs on this EP were written a while back so it’s nice to see where we were and where we came from both in terms of our music and our headspace back then.”

The duo also performed the final edition of triple j’s Like a Version segment for 2021, covering Nelly Furtado‘s ‘Maneater’ along with their original track, ‘Dramatic’.