Cat & Calmell announce debut live shows in Sydney

Sydney pop duo Cat & Calmell finally have the opportunity to debut their music in a live setting, today announcing two Sydney shows to take place next month.

The duo made their debut with ‘Dumbshit’ in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which means they haven’t had a chance to play a live show, as concerts are just now starting to go ahead again.

Cat & Calmell will play two shows at Sydney’s Mary’s Underground on Wednesday, April 7, with one at 6:30pm AEDT and one at 9:30pm AEDT.

On Instagram, the duo revealed that they’ll also be previewing music from their forthcoming debut EP.

Earlier this year, Cat & Calmell dropped their follow-up single ‘Dramatic’, and today they’ve also shared an acoustic rendition of the song.

At the time of release, Cat & Calmell described the song as one of their favourites.

“We wrote this song as a way to express our frustration at the people in power and their complacency with the state of the world,” the duo said in a press statement.

“(It’s) a cry of frustration from our generation to theirs and we hope it resonates and you think it’s a good jam!”

Tickets for Cat & Calmell’s debut live shows are on sale now.