Cat & Calmell share new single and music video, ‘Get Old’

Sydney pop duo Cat & Calmell have shared ‘Get Old’, the latest single from their forthcoming debut EP.

The track, released today (June 7), was originally written back in 2019 with help from producer Taka Perry. The finished version features production from both Perry and Sydney singer-songwriter Hauskey.

The release of the song is accompanied by a music video, shot predominantly with a fish-eye lens. It shows the duo at a house party – later revealed to be a birthday party – as well as performing the song against a white backdrop.

Watch the ‘Get Old’ music video below:

‘Get Old’ is the fourth single from the duo’s forthcoming EP, ‘Life Of Mine’. The song follows the release of their debut single ‘Dumbshit’ last year, as well as 2021’s ‘Dramatic’ and ‘Jorge’.

Speaking of the EP, which is due out Friday June 25, the duo said the release is “so special” them. They added that the EP “encapsulates a time in our lives that was full of a lot of excitement, but also a lot of uncertainty.”

“It’s such a time-stamp of our slightly younger and slightly more reckless days,” they said.

“A lot of the songs on this EP were written awhile back, so it’s nice to see where we were and where we came from both in terms of our music and our headspace back then.”

Cat & Calmell are set to perform as part of Splendour XR, the July virtual edition of Splendour In The Grass. The lineup will also see performances from artists such as The Killers, Charli XCX, Khalid and Phoebe Bridgers.