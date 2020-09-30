Cat & Calmell unveil debut single ‘Dumbshit’

Cat & Calmell, a new pop duo from Sydney, have today (October 1) arrived with their debut single ‘Dumbshit’.

Premiering on triple j earlier this week, the song is a soaring R&B anthem celebrating their past mistakes, with a huge screaming chorus.

Listen to ‘Dumbshit’, produced by Alex Wildwood, below:

The single is actually the first song the duo wrote together in their first session almost two years ago.

“It’s about being in your youth and not taking anything seriously; enduring the repercussions of doing dumb shit and just copping it on the chin,” the band say in a press statement.

The duo – Catherine Stratton and Calmell Teagle – first met in an after-school program for developing artists, following Cat’s move to Sydney from China as a young teenager.

Over on her YouTube channel, Cat released a behind-the-scenes vlog last month of the two in a recording session, where they also shared snippets of forthcoming, unreleased music.

This is hardly either Cat or Calmell’s introduction to the Australian public, with Cat having a substantial social media following across various social media platforms.

In addition, Calmell also recently linked up with other Aussie musicians like Becca Hatch, Lil Treezy and Latifa Tee for a Nike campaign.