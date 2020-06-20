Cat Power covers Cassius’ ‘Toop Toop’ in tribute to Philippe Zdar

Cat Power, aka Chan Marshall, has released a cover of Cassius‘ 2006 single ‘Toop Toop’ as a tribute to member Philippe Zdar on the first anniversary of his passing.

Marshall’s acoustic-driven cover also features French musician -M-, released to Youtube with an old photograph of Zdar. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

Cassius’ label Ed Banger records said the new cover was shared at the behest of Zdar’s widow, Dyane.

“A year ago, we went down to @motorbass studio Chan & Matthieu were jamming, thinking of a tribute for our Brozeur Philippe,” they wrote on Instagram.

“@catpowerofficial started to whisper, @m_chedid followed her voice with his fingers on his guitar, magic happened, Antoine pushed the rec button…A year later, the light is still on, we’re still powered by the love you all sent from all around the world.”

Marshall featured as Cat Power on three tracks from Cassius’ 2016 album ‘Ibifornia’: ‘Action’, ‘Go Up’ and ‘Feel Like Me’. Zdar also mixed Cat Power’s 2012 album, ‘Sun’.

The French producer and DJ died at the age of 50 in June last year, after accidentally falling from a high floor of a building in Paris. He was a week away from releasing the last Cassius album, ‘Dreems’.

Advertisement

Zdar produced Hot Chip’s last studio album ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’, also released after his passing. During his lifetime, he was known for mixing and producing Phoenix‘s landmark 2009 album ‘Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix’, and over the course of his career, worked with the likes of Franz Ferdinand, Cat Power, Robyn and more. He owned and operated a studio, Motorbass Studio, in Paris.

Marshall released her last full-length album as Cat Power, ‘Wanderer’, in 2018.