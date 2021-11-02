Cat Power covers Ryan Gosling’s band Dead Man’s Bones, announces US tour

Cat Power has shared a cover of ‘Pa Pa Power’ by Dead Man’s Bones, the duo of Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields.

Chan Marshall’s new version of the song – the original featured on Dead Man’s Bones eponymous (and thus far only) 2009 album – is lifted from her forthcoming ‘Covers’ LP, which is due to arrive on January 14. The record has already been previewed with renditions of Frank Ocean‘s ‘Bad Religion’ and ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’ by The Pogues.

The cover arrives alongside a Greg Hunt-directed video that sees Marshall performing the song under blue lights, filmed at The Echo in Los Angeles. Watch that below:

Advertisement

In a statement, Marshall explained she initially began playing ‘Pa Pa Power’ live in 2012 amid the Occupy Wall Street protests.

“Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit’s fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that,” she explained.

“The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.'”

Marshall announced ‘Covers’ last month alongside her Frank Ocean and Pogues renditions. The album will also feature Marshall’s takes on Iggy Pop‘s ‘Endless Sea’, The Replacements‘ ‘Here Comes a Regular’, Nick Cave‘s ‘I Had a Dream Joe’, Billie Holiday‘s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ and more.

In addition, Marshall has also announced an extensive 32-date US tour for next year, set to kick off in January with a full band in tow. See those dates below.

Advertisement

Cat Power’s 2022 US tour dates are:

JANUARY

Sunday 16 – Albany NY, Empire Live

Tuesday 18 – Boston MA, Paradise Rock Club

Wednesday 19 – Brooklyn NY, Brooklyn Steel

Thursday 20 – Philadelphia PA, Theatre of Living Arst

Saturday 22 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

Monday 24 – Atlanta GA, Eastern

Tuesday 25 – Nashville TN, Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday 27 – Houston TX, House of Blues

Friday 28 – Dallas TX, Granada Theatre

Saturday 29 – Austin TX, Emo’s

Monday 31 – Tulsa OK, Cain’s Ballroom

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 2 – Denver CO, Ogden Theatre

Friday 4 – Boise ID, Knitting Factory

Saturday 5 – Eugene OR, McDonald Theatre

Sunday 6 – Portland OR, Revolution Hall

Monday 7 – Seattle WA, Showbox

Wednesday 9 – Sacramento CA, Ace of Spades

Thursday 10 – San Francisco CA, Castro Theatre

Friday 11 – Los Angeles CA, Orpheum Theatre

APRIL

Tuesday 19 – Toronto ON, Danforth Music Hall

Thursday 21 – Detroit MI, St. Andrews

Friday 22 – Milwaukee WI, Turner Hall Ballroom

Saturday 23 – Minneapolis MN, Varsity Theater

Monday 25 – St. Louis MO, Red Flag

Tuesday 26 – Indianapolis IN, The Vogue

Wednesday 26 – Cleveland OH, House of Blues

Friday 29 – Pittsburgh PA, Mr. Smalls Theatre

Saturday 30 – Jersey City NJ, White Eagle Hall

MAY

Sunday 1 – Port Chester NY, The Capitol

Tuesday 3 – New Haven CT, Toad’s Place

Thursday 5 – Charlottesville Va, Jefferson Theater

Friday 6 – Charlotte NC, Neighborhood Theatre