Catch Alice Skye perform a livestream set for Melbourne’s Triple R radio

Wergaia and Wemba Wemba singer Alice Skye will be performing a livestream set for Melbourne’s Triple R radio next week.

She’ll be celebrating the release of her forthcoming single ‘Stay In Bed’, which drops on Friday (November 20), just in time for her appearance on Triple R’s The Rap, hosted by Areej Nur.

Her half-hour performance takes place on November 25 from 11am AEDT and will be available to watch on the Triple R website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Local Melbourne listeners will also be able to tune into the broadcast on 102.7FM.

Advertisement

Skye announced the impending arrival of her new song last week, sharing the single’s artwork to Instagram. The post also included a brief snippet of her performing the track, giving fans a teaser of how the song sounds.

It’s the latest cut from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’, which Skye has previously said “will definitely be released at some point”.

She released the album’s title track in 2019 after signing to Briggs‘ label Bad Apples, and followed up with the Jen Cloher-produced ‘Grand Ideas’ in May this year.

While Skye has not officially released any other new music, she did share a slew of songs during a livestream performance in July, including ‘Wurega Djalin’, ‘The Moon, The Sun’, ‘Browser History’, ‘Stay in Bed’ and more, which are also lifted from her second album.

Advertisement

Skye will be giving her first in-person performance in months on December 9 for the Music Victoria Awards, where she has been nominated for Best Breakthrough Act. Other performers include Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Elizabeth and Simona Castricum.