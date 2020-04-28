Catch Dua Lipa on Nova’s Red Room sessions live stream

Dua Lipa is the next guest artist to appear on Nova’s Red Room live stream sessions, taking place today (April 29).

Lipa will perform songs from her latest album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, as well as participating in a live Q&A session with fans.

Listen to ‘Don’t Start Now’ from ‘Future Nostalgia’ below:

In March, Nova announced their regular in-house Red Room session would take place via Zoom in light of current social restrictions due to coronavirus. Also performing in today’s session is Byron Bay singer/songwriter Kita Alexander.

On releasing her second studio album last month, Lipa went head to head with indie outfit The Strokes for the UK number one album spot.

Lipa then put a call out to fans asking them to submit covers of the album’s third single, ‘Break My Heart’, saying at the time the submissions would be included as part of a “very special performance of ‘Break My Heart’”.

The singer has also revealed earlier this month that her third album may be written while in self-isolation.

You can tune in for Dua Lipa on Nova’s Red Room session today here.