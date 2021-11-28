Catch Lime Cordiale, Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and more for The Squeeze “Freshtival” 2022

Lime Cordiale are hitting the road with Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and more for the 2022 iteration of their touring “Freshtival”, The Squeeze.

The event will take place across 12 dates in April and May, starting in Mandurah, Western Australia, and eventually wrapping up in Cairns. Teenage Dads, merci, mercy and The Vanns round out the line-up, with Beddy Rays replacing the latter for the Cairns and Townsville legs.

Tickets for the event go on sale on December 3 at 12pm AEDT. Pre-sale access will be available for those who sign up via the website.

It’s the third iteration of Lime Cordiale’s touring festival, which made its debut in 2018. The 2019 instalment featured a lineup comprising Tyne-James Organ, Heaps Good Friends, Asha Jeffries and The Lulu Raes.

The pair – brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach – recently took home the award for Best Australian Live Act as voted by the public at this year’s ARIA Awards. They were commended for their Relapse Tour shows, which saw them bring out Luther star Idris Elba during the Sydney performance in March.

They have since shared two songs featuring the British actor – ‘Apple Crumble’ and ‘What’s Not To Like’ – both of which will appear on their collaborative mini-album ‘Cordi Elba’, slated for release on January 14.

Lime Cordiale will also be finishing up their rescheduled ’14 Steps To A Better You’ Tour next year, as well as upcoming festival appearances at Party In The Apocalypse, Beyond The City and Wildlands Weekender.

The Squeeze 2022 festival dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Mandurah, Hall Park

Saturday 9 – Murray Bridge, Sturt Reserve

Sunday 10 – Barossa, Peter Lehmann Wines (as part of A Day On The Green)

Saturday 16 – Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate (as part of A Day On The Green)

Saturday 23 – Wagga Wagga, Conolly Park

Sunday 24 – Orange, Heifer Station (as part of A Day On The Green)

Saturday 30 – The Hills, Bella Vista Farm

MAY

Sunday 1 – Coffs Harbour, Park Beach Reserve

Saturday 7 – Sandstone Point, Sandstone Point Hotel

Sunday 8 – Logan, Kingston Butter Factory

Saturday 14 – Townsville, Riverway Stadium

Sunday 15 – Cairns, Cairns Showground