Cate Le Bon to perform two Victorian shows as part of Always Live

Welsh artist Cate Le Bon is heading to Victoria this year for two headline shows, as part of the state government’s Always Live initiative.

Le Bon will be playing the first show at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on June 16, followed by a stop at Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal the following night (June 17). They’ll be her only performances in the state, following an appearance at Sydney’s Vivid Festival on June 9.

Tickets for the Victorian shows go on sale April 1 and will be available to purchase here.

The shows are the latest in a string of events announced as part of the Victorian Government’s Always Live initiative, which launched this month with a Foo Fighters stadium concert in Geelong.

Other events announced so far as part of the Always Live series include the forthcoming Ocean Sounds festival (headlined by Tash Sultana), a pair of performances from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, the Melbourne leg of Khruangbin‘s Australia tour, and a new First Nations concert series, Homeground.

It’ll be Le Bon’s first time playing Australian shows since the release of her latest album ‘Pompeii’. The album, which was released last month, received four-stars in an NME review, who described it as “penetrating art-pop with a surreal sense of isolation”.