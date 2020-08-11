CeeLo Green has said that he thinks adult content in music has a “time and a place”, while criticising music by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B in the process.

Speaking in a new interview, the Goodie Mob rapper/singer talked about his love of old pop music, before offering his thoughts on the current genre and what he thinks it’s lacking.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” Green told Far Out. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

Advertisement

He added: “We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content. As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard. The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems.”

Going on to examine Nicki Minaj’s platform, before bringing up Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, he continued: “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”

Green’s comments arrive after Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B teamed up last week to release new single ‘WAP’.

Advertisement

Causing a stir online, Cardi B seemingly mocked right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro over his response to the new single.

Meanwhile, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper defended the casting of Kylie Jenner in the official video for ‘WAP’ following a backlash from fans, while PETA have also issued a response to the clip’s apparent use of big cats.