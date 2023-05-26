Celine Dion cancels ‘Courage’ world tour due to neurological illness

Celine Dion has cancelled her 2024 ‘Courage’ world tour dates due to a neurological illness she first disclosed last year.

In late 2022, the legendary singer confirmed that she has been living with a disorder called stiff person syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune neurological condition that affects one person in a million.

After the singer postponed her European tour dates to February 2023 due to “ongoing health issues”, she then pushed them back again to 2024, admitting she “wasn’t ready” to disclose details of her condition previously.

Advertisement

Now, the 2024 dates have been cancelled, with Dion saying in a statement that she’s “heartbroken” about the decision.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again,” she told fans.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

She added: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent.”

See the list of cancelled dates below.

Advertisement

AUGUST 2023

26 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

27 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

SEPTEMBER 2023

17 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

18 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

20 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

24 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

27 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

28 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

30 – Stockholm, Friends Arena

OCTOBER 2023

3 – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena

4 – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena

MARCH 2024

6 – Prague, O2 Arena

8 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

10 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

13 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich

14 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich

16 – Zagreb, Zagreb Arena

19 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

21 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

23 – Munich, Olympiahalle

26 – Budapest, Laszlo Papp Budapest Arena

28 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

31 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

APRIL 2024

2- Mannheim, SP Arena

5 – Dublin, 3Arena

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

9- Manchester, AO Arena

13 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

14 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

18 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

21 – London, The O2

22 – London, The O2

Last year, Dion cancelled the North American leg of the ‘Courage’ world tour due to the same health issues. The Canadian singer said she had been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” since last year, which a message on her official website said were “preventing her from performing”.