Celine Dion “doesn’t have control over her muscles” due to stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion no longer has control over her muscles, according to an update by her sister, Claudette.

The update on the Canadian singer’s health comes amid her battle with the rare disorder called stiff-person syndrome – a progressive condition that severely impacts mobility and currently has no cure. It affects one person in a million.

Celine Dion revealed that she was diagnosed with the neurological illness last year, and it led to her postponing and later cancelling her 2024 ‘Courage’ tour dates due to her “ongoing health issues.”

Now, her sister Claudette has shared a new update on the singer’s wellbeing, and revealed that sadly the condition has advanced to the point where she has lost control over her muscles.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” Claudette told Canadian outlet 7 Jours. “She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.'”

She continued, adding that in “both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage,” however, it remains unclear how likely this is.

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me,” Claudette explained. “Because it’s [a] one out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Claudette also reflected on the support she has received since the diagnosis. “Some people have lost hope because it’s an illness that isn’t well known,” she told the outlet. “If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation [Fondation Maman Dion] gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in over three years last month when she attended a hockey game in Las Vegas. The month prior, Claudette once again spoke about her sister’s health, explaining that there was “little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain” but she was “doing everything to recover.”

Earlier this month, Shania Twain paid tribute to the singer amid her recent health issues, sharing a heartfelt message and expressing her hopes that Dion will be “singing for us all again.”

Back in December, Celine posted a video to her Instagram explaining how the illness was affecting her life.

“These spasms affect every aspect of my life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she explained.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”