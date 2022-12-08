Celine Dion reveals incurable condition, reschedules and cancels shows

Celine Dion has confirmed that she has been living with a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome and that she isn’t well enough to resume her tour in February as planned.

Earlier this year, the singer postponed her European tour dates to February 2023 due to “ongoing health issues”, but didn’t elaborate on what exactly they were beyond experiencing spasms. Now, in a video posted to Instagram, Dion has said she “wasn’t ready” to go into more detail about her health in the past, adding: “I am ready now.”

She then revealed that she had been living with stiff person syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune neurological condition that affects “one person in a million”.

The condition primarily affects the brain and spinal cord and causes muscle stiffness, posture problems and sensory issues, as well as painful spasms (via Healthline).

“These spasms affect every aspect of my life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” Dion tearfully explained.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.

“All I know is singing, it’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most. I miss you so much, I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

She finished by saying: “This is my focus and I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate. I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves, be well. I love you guys so much. And I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

Dion’s shows from February 24 – April 11, 2023 have been rescheduled to 2024, while the shows from May 31 – July 17 have been cancelled altogether. Her concerts scheduled for August to October 2023 are not affected. See the list of new tour dates below:

MARCH 2024

6 – Prague, O2 Arena

8 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

10 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

13 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich

14 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich

16 – Zagreb, Zagreb Arena

19 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

21 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

23 – Munich, Olympiahalle

26 – Budapest, Laszlo Papp Budapest Arena

28 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

31 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

APRIL 2024

2- Mannheim, SP Arena

5 – Dublin, 3Arena

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

9- Manchester, AO Arena

13 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

14 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

18 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

21 – London, The O2

22 – London, The O2