Celine Dion’s sister shares health update on the singer’s battle with stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion‘s sister has shared an update regarding the singer’s health as she battles with stiff-person syndrome.

Last year, the Canadian icon revealed that she was diagnosed with the neurological illness called stiff person syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune neurological condition that affects one person in a million. Unfortunately, this meant that Dion had postponed and later cancel her 2024 ‘Courage’ tour dates due to her “ongoing health issues.”

Claudette Dion, the “queen of power ballad”‘s sister, opened up about Celine’s condition in an interview with Hello! Canada. Claudette has hailed the singer as a “strong woman”, explaining that she is doing everything she can to get better.

“It’s an illness we know so little about,” she explained. “There are spasms – they’re impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that but in all muscles. There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain,” she says of her sister’s symptoms. “She is doing everything to recover. She’s a strong woman.”