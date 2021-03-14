Cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays gig in vaccination centre after receiving COVID-19 jab

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma received his COVID-19 vaccination this week, and played a short gig in the observation area at the clinic.

Ma was given his first dose of the vaccine at Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts yesterday (March 13).

According to local paper The Berkshire Eagle, Ma said he wanted to “give something back” after receiving his jab, so played a 15-minute concert for others waiting at the centre.

Playing against a wall in the observation centre while he waited for the requisite 15-minute observation period after the inoculation, Ma’s set was observed by a small crowd that were masked and socially distanced.

See photos and footage from the performance below.

A host of high-profile stars have been sharing their experience of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in recent weeks and months.

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he had been given the jab, after previously saying he feared he would die if he was to contract the virus before he received the vaccination.

Describing his experience, Ozzy joked: “It was like being stabbed. No, my arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it, you know.”

Asked if he was relieved to receive the jab, he replied: “Absolutely. As soon as I got it I felt relieved.”

Others to have received their vaccination include Alice Cooper, who revealed a past battle with coronavirus when sharing the news of his jab, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who celebrated receiving his vaccine with a quote from the Terminator film series.