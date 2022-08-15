Central Cee announces first-ever Australian headline shows

Central Cee has announced two headline shows along the Australian east coast, tying in with his debut appearance in the country for this year’s Listen Out festival.

The London-native rapper will perform at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Thursday September 22, a day before he plays that city’s edition of Listen Out alongside Trippie Redd, Roddy Rich, Disclosure, Tove Lo, bbno$ and more. Similarly preluding the Sydney edition of Listen Out (slated for Saturday October 1), Cee will play his own show at the Enmore Theatre on Wednesday September 28.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am next Wednesday (August 17), with a Handsome Tours pre-sale kicking off at 9am the day before (August 16). More details for both sales can be found here.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on his first tour of Australia, Cee will perform at Listen Out events in Perth and Brisbane, as well as its condensed mini-fest counterpart Listen In, taking place in both Auckland and Adelaide. You can read more about the two festivals here.

Thus far, Cee – who also appeared on The NME 100 for 2022 – has released two mixtapes: last year’s ‘Wild West’ and this year’s ’23’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “On his debut, [Cee] blew away the naysayers that thought he was a two-hit wonder, but on ‘23’ you sense he’s relishing this opportunity to have fun and simply enjoy what he’s making.”

Last month, Cee went viral with his latest single, ‘Doja’, which alongside bold references to the titular pop star (“Somebody tell Doja Cat that I’m tryna indulge in that”), featured the polarising hook: “How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay.” At the time of writing, the song sits at Number Seven on Australia’s Top 50 Singles Chart and at Number Five on the UK’s Top 100.

Central Cee’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 22 – Naarm/Melbourne, Forum

Friday 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, Catani Gardens (Listen Out)

Sunday 24 – Boorloo Perth, HBF Arena (Listen Out)

Wednesday 28 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 30 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, TBA (Listen In)

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Eora/Sydney, Centennial Park (Listen Out)

Sunday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, RNA Showgrounds (Listen Out)

Monday 3 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Ellis Park (Listen In)

