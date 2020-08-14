CG Fez drops deeply personal new single, ‘4:30am’

Western Sydney rapper CG Fez dropped the third single of his career today (August 14).

The track, entitled ‘4:30am’, follows on from Fez’s first two singles ‘Take 1’ and ‘Take 2’. Both hit streaming services earlier this year.

‘4:30am’ was produced by Sollyy and the Grammy-nominated Willstah, known for his work with Ariana Grande, OneFour and Ella Mai.

i.amsolo mixed and mastered the track. It arrives accompanied by a music video, conceived by SONDR. Watch the clip below:

Per a press statement, CG Fez explained that “a rough patch” inspired his latest track.

“I was in a vulnerable state when writing ‘4:30’,” he said.

“4:30am is when I would wake up in ‘hot sweats’ and that time of the early morning would scarily become a daily occurrence.”

“Even though I only had a short time frame to finish the song, the writing flowed quite quickly from having an explosion of emotions. Hopefully the listener will feel the realness of it when they hit play.”

CG Fez recently signed to Hau Latukefu’s hip-hop label, Forever Ever. He has released all of his singles to date through the label. There is no word yet on whether Fez’s first three singles will appear on a forthcoming larger body of work.