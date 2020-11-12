CG Fez is as pensive as ever on new single ‘Like When?’

Western Sydney hip-hop artist CG Fez has returned with his fourth single of the year, the pensive ‘Like When?’.

The track, produced by PDubcookin (Roddy Ricch, T!nk), follows on from Fez’s previous singles ‘Take 1’, ‘Take 2’ and ‘4:30’.

With his latest song, Fez once again draws on UK drill influences while maintaining a local focus in his rhymes.

The track arrives with a new music video, shot in Fez’s stomping ground of Western Sydney. The visual is directed by Tristan Stefan Edouard, best known for his work with Briggs and Liyah Knight. Watch it below:

“‘Like When?’ talks of tales being told by ‘actors’,” CG Fez said of the song in a press release.

“A lot of the music being made today tends to carry recycled content. ‘Like When?’ is a question to those tales.

“The song is also an opportunity for people to see that a lot of these acts rapped about in these tracks are now being lived within our youth. Take what you want from this song. Ultimately it’s a picture of our surroundings.”

CG Fez will perform at Sydney’s The Chippo Hotel on November 28 as part of Great Southern Nights. The rapper will serve as Planet Vegeta’s support act on the night, playing in both the early and late shows.

