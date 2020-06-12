CG Fez releases new single ‘Take 2,’ shares music video

Western Sydney rapper CG Fez has released a new single, ‘Take 2.’

As its title suggests, the track is the follow up to his debut single ‘Take 1.’ Fez premiered the song’s music video yesterday evening (June 11).

Watch it below:

CG Fez recently signed to Forever After, the Sony imprint headed up by Hau Latukefu. In a press release, Fez revealed his elation at working with them.

“Music is my love, and to bring a contrast to the world is my goal,” he said.

“[B]eing able to team up with the family at Forever Ever and the crew at Sony only felt right. Being presented with an opportunity like this doesn’t come too often in life. When your dream and life goal correlates, a part of me feels as if the world conspires for it to happen.”

Latukefu – best known for his work at triple j and with Sydney hip-hop group OneFour – also shared a statement, expressing his enthusiasm for working with the rapper.

“What captivated me about [CG Fez] was his wordplay, bars [and] storytelling,” he said.

“[M]ost importantly, [it’s] the conviction in which he delivers it all, and his willingness to listen and learn.”

“Some may not be familiar with the name, but trust… it’ll be a name hard to forget by the end of the year.”