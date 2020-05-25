CG Fez releases debut single ‘Take 1’

Western Sydney artist CG Fez has dropped his debut single, ‘Take 1’, following his recent signing to new record label Forever Ever.

Forever Ever is Hau Lakutefu’s new label, with CG Fez being the latest signing following Perth rapper Hoodzy.

“Being presented with an opportunity like this doesn’t come too often in life,” CG Fez said of the song in a statement.

“When your dream and life goal correlates, a part of me feels as if the world conspires for it to happen. Music is my love, and to bring a contrast to the world is my goal. So being able to team up with the family at Forever Ever and the crew at Sony only felt right.

“Which leads me to ‘Take 1’. It’s raw and gritty, the same texture we have in our lives out in the west. Which is why I think it’s the perfect kick start to my journey.”

CG Fez also released a music video for the song this past Friday (May 22). You can watch it below:

“What captivated me about [CG Fez] was his wordplay, bars, storytelling, but most importantly, the conviction in which he delivers it all, and his willingness to listen and learn,” Lakutefu said of Fez in a recent social media post.

“Some may not be familiar with the name, but trust… it’ll be a name hard to forget by the end of the year.”