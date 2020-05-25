GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

CG Fez releases debut single ‘Take 1’

The latest signing to Hau Lakutefu's Forever Ever

By Jackson Langford
cg fez take 1 2020 music video YouTube
Credit: YouTube/CG Fez

Western Sydney artist CG Fez has dropped his debut single, ‘Take 1’, following his recent signing to new record label Forever Ever.

Forever Ever is Hau Lakutefu’s new label, with CG Fez being the latest signing following Perth rapper Hoodzy.

“Being presented with an opportunity like this doesn’t come too often in life,” CG Fez said of the song in a statement.

Advertisement

“When your dream and life goal correlates, a part of me feels as if the world conspires for it to happen. Music is my love, and to bring a contrast to the world is my goal. So being able to team up with the family at Forever Ever and the crew at Sony only felt right.

“Which leads me to ‘Take 1’. It’s raw and gritty, the same texture we have in our lives out in the west. Which is why I think it’s the perfect kick start to my journey.”

CG Fez also released a music video for the song this past Friday (May 22). You can watch it below:

“What captivated me about [CG Fez] was his wordplay, bars, storytelling, but most importantly, the conviction in which he delivers it all, and his willingness to listen and learn,” Lakutefu said of Fez in a recent social media post.

Advertisement

“Some may not be familiar with the name, but trust… it’ll be a name hard to forget by the end of the year.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.