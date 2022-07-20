Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa announce new music festival in Ghana

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have announced plans to launch a music festival in Ghana.

The rappers are set to launch The Black Star Line Festival on January 6, 2023 in Accra, Ghana’s Black Star Square.

“Everything we’re doing is with the goal of uniting and building a bridge between black people of the diaspora and the globe, with the continent,” Mensa said in a statement (via Pitchfork). “And Ghana is the gateway to all of that.”

A line-up is yet to be revealed for the event, which draws its name from political activist Marcus Garvey’s short-lived but influential shipping company, founded with the intention of connecting black people across the global economy, but the rappers promised the “biggest artists in the world”.

🔥Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have just announced a major concert in 🇬🇭Ghana on Jan 6, 2023.

Dubbed the ‘Black Star Line Festival’, @VicMensa and @chancetherapper who trace their lineage to the West African country are bringing down global artistes for this novel event. pic.twitter.com/ZlmT4x9KPx — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) July 16, 2022

The Ghanian government has since adopted the name for their own fleet and their flag, which features a black star.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper recently released a brand new track, ‘The Highs & The Lows’, featuring Joey Bada$$.

The song – which serves as another preview of Chance’s upcoming second album – begins with a message from Chance, where he thanks his fans and supporters “that have been there since day one”.

“Your support has been fuelling me throughout these years and this next piece is something really special,” he says, before asking his fans to share the new track with five friends because “the people gotta know the return is now. The Rapper’s back. Jozif’s back. We back. Let ’em know Chano back in these streets.”

Chance has been busy prepping the follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Big Day’. In May, he dropped the tracks ‘A Bar About A Bar’ and ‘Writing Exercise #3: Wraith’, the latter of which featured Mensa.

Back in March, Chance shared the single ‘Child Of God’, which features Moses Sumney on vocals and was performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April.

Last year, Chance also shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.