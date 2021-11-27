Chance The Rapper collaborates with soul legend Dionne Warwick on new song ‘Nothing’s Impossible’

Chance The Rapper has teamed up with Dionne Warwick for a new song ‘Nothing’s Impossible‘ that will raise funds for charity.

The seemingly unlikely pairing came off the back of an inquisitive tweet Warwick posted last year about Chance’s stage name, Pitchfork reports. “Hi @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” Warwick wrote last December.

Now, Chance and Warwick have released ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ to benefit their chosen charities: Chance’s SocialWorks and Warwick’s Hunger: Not Impossible. Listen below.

Warwick said in a video via Twitter announcing that the song was out that she was “so excited”.

For those of you asking about the song with @chancetherapper… well, it’s out NOW. I am very excited about this 🥰🥰🥰 If you can’t find the link to stream in Chance’s bio, you can find it in mine. 🥰🥰🥰 Ok… Bye! pic.twitter.com/LLXXLvcMO1 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 27, 2021

“Not Impossible organisation is how I got involved with this and felt that if I could be of some service to them with my talent, as I always think, then why not? I’m so thrilled that Chance also felt the same way. So now I’m asking you all, please, do what you can to help those who are not able to help themselves,” she said.

Earlier this year Warwick, who is perhaps best known for her 1964 hit ‘Walk On By’, revealed her wish to collaborate with Taylor Swift, saying that she is planning on approaching the pop star.

The soul and R&B singer was speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere of her new documentary Don’t Make Me Over when she spoke about her aims.

After discussing “working with The Weeknd as well” on ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ (The Weeknd’s feature on the collaboration didn’t materialise) she said she’d contact Swift to ask “how they feel about going into the studio with me”.

Meanwhile, Chance recently likened Kanye West to the Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo.