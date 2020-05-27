Chance The Rapper criticises police for focus on black neighbourhoods during lockdown

Chance The Rapper has called out police in his home town of Chicago, Illinois, claiming their response to public parties that defy lockdown has “exclusively” targeted black neighbourhoods.

Retweeting a video in which police can be seen breaking up a Memorial Day weekend event, Chance criticised the local police department for ignoring similar breaches of coronavirus-related restrictions in predominantly white areas of the city.

“Yo, I seen HUNDREDS of ppl at Millennium Park and pics of even more at the parks on the north side,” he tweeted. “Outside, no masks, no social distancing, enjoying themselves. Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively.”

Yo I seen HUNDREDS of ppl at millennium park and and pics of even more at the parks on the north side. Outside, no masks, no social distancing, enjoying themselves. Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively https://t.co/mnAUSCsevy — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 25, 2020

Advertisement

He also tagged the Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, who replied to say that both situations had been addressed by law enforcement officers.

“Regarding today’s large unpermitted gathering at Millennium Park: while we respect first amendment rights, this gathering posed an unacceptable health risk and was dispersed,” she tweeted in response. “No matter where in the city you live, no one is exempt from Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.”

She continued: “I know folks are getting restless and the weather is beautiful. But, no matter your race, age, or zip code, when you throw a party or congregate, as some did this weekend, you put yourself, your loved ones and our first responders and healthcare professionals in serious danger.”

Last month, Chance joined forces with Lil Wayne and Young Thug on a new track.

Advertisement

Instead of titling the song, Chance wrote: “Instagram song 8.” It follows on from other offerings from the rapper over the last week, including tracks with Canadian singer Daniel Caesar.