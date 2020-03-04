Chance The Rapper in talks to appear in upcoming ‘Sesame Street’ movie

Chance The Rapper is in talks to appear in the new Sesame Street live-action movie, it has been reported.

The hit US children’s TV show, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is currently being adapted for the big screen with Jonathan Krisel set to be direct. It’s due to hit cinemas on January 14, 2022.

Read More: Chance The Rapper – ‘The Big Day’ review

Advertisement

Now, The Wrap reports that Chance The Rapper will appear in the cast as an aide to the film’s mayor character.

A source told the outlet that Chance is in negotiations with Warner Bros Studios regarding the potential role.

The plot of remake is said to follow Sesame Street residents as they face eviction from the street. In turn, they’ll be forced to prove it really exists with the help of a history show presenter, played by Anne Hathaway.

This comes after Chance The Rapper appeared in an episode of Sesame Street last year. He featured in a segment called ‘T is for Theater’ alongside the iconic Cookie Monster muppet.

Check out the clip above.

Advertisement

Chance made his feature-length debut in 2018, appearing in the US horror-comedy Slice. The star has also previously taken on two guest presenting stints on Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper is set to take on the role of presenter for the upcoming Punk’d reboot, which will premiere on mobile video platform Quibi later this year.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance said in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”