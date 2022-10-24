Chance The Rapper perform’s Kanye West’s ‘All Falls Down’ on T-Pain’s podcast

Chance The Rapper performed Kanye West’s ‘All Falls Down’ on T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast.

The rapper was asked what song he could recite “front to back”, to which he responded ‘All Falls Down’, the third single from West’s 2004 debut album ‘The College Dropout’.

T-Pain questioned if Chance definitely knew the song all the way through before handing Chance the microphone for him to perform the track.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Posting the video online, the Nappy Boy Radio Podcast’s Instagram page commented: “I miss the old Kanye.”

West has been criticised for making a series of inflammatory and anti-semitic statements in recent weeks, to which he has responded that he doesn’t believe in the term “anti-Semitism” and denied accusations of racism against him.

“I don’t like the term anti-Semitic,” West said. “It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people.”

Many artists, celebrities, politicians and organisations have publicly condemned West over his remarks including Jack Antonoff, John Legend, David Schwimmer, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and ex-Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ye’s behaviour has led to commercial partnerships falling through or reportedly being put on hold, including those with the bank JPMorgan Chase and the sportswear brand Adidas.

Balenciaga also recently cut ties with West over his antisemitic comments, while his record label Universal Music Group shared a statement denouncing antisemitism.

Kanye West has also had his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram blocked.

Kanye West and Candace Owens wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/eJekZ8cGhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

Earlier this year, Chance The Rapper opened up about leaked footage of himself being yelled at by Kanye West, saying the interaction made him “evaluate” their friendship.

The clip was part of a ‘DONDA’ documentary being made by Dame Dash. In his narration of the scene, Dash said Chance had come out to see West due to the publicity surrounding his declining mental health.

“I did come out there to check on my friend,” Chance confirmed. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.”