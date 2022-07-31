Chance The Rapper says being yelled at by Kanye West made him “evaluate” their friendship

Chance The Rapper has opened up about last year’s leaked footage of himself being yelled at by Kanye West, saying the interaction made him “evaluate” their friendship.

Last January, a video emerged of Chance and West in the studio together for a ‘DONDA’ recording session. It appeared to show West — now legally known as Ye — growing increasingly agitated before lashing out at Chance, telling him to sit his “ass down and listen to the album or leave.”

Speaking to The Morning Hustle about the exchange in a recent interview, Chance said it was a clip of “a larger moment, like no one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on.”

“I saw people put fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”

The clip was part of a ‘DONDA’ documentary being made by Dame Dash. In his narration of the scene, Dash said Chance had come out to see West due to the publicity surrounding his declining mental health.

“I did come out there to check on my friend,” Chance confirmed. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.”

“At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy. It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment.”

West’s 10th album ‘DONDA’ finally arrived in August last year after a string of delays. It was previewed by two listening events in Atlanta, each featuring a number of guests, including Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Jay-Z, Travis Scott and many more.

Months later, in February 2022, West followed it up with ‘DONDA 2’, which was only available on his Stem Player device. Speaking about ‘DONDA 2’ in a review, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “There is nothing particularly interesting on much of ‘Donda 2’ and a lot of the songs feel dashed-off and half-baked.”

“It could be that they sound unfinished because they are, but it suggests that the rapper feels like nothing can damage his status as a legend of hip-hop.”

Elsewhere, Chance has been releasing a steady slew of 2022 singles, including ‘A Bar About A Bar’, ‘Writing Exercise #3: Wraith’ featuring Vic Mensa, ‘Child Of God’ with Moses Sumney and ‘The Highs & The Lows’ with Joey Bada$$.