Chance The Rapper shares full trailer for ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ concert film

Chance The Rapper has shared a full trailer for his upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring World – you can watch it below.

Back in 2016, the ‘No Problem’ rapper hosted his inaugural Magnificent Coloring World event in his hometown of Chicago before then heading out on the Magnificent Coloring World Tour. Both the event and tour were put on in support of his ‘Coloring Book’ mixtape.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the aforementioned proceedings, Chance is readying the release of his Magnificent Coloring World concert film, which captures a secret concert he put on in 2017, just after he’d won three Grammys for the 2016 record.

Directed by Jake Schreiber and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures, the film will be exclusively released through AMC Theatres in the US following a premiere in Los Angeles on August 13, with a New York premiere following the next day. There is no word on a UK release date as of yet.

After sharing a teaser trailer for the film back in May, Chance has now released a full trailer for the film, offering a glimpse at this unique stage show, along with testimonials from fans who got to see an early cut of the film. You can watch it below:

In a four-star review of ‘Coloring Book’ upon its release in 2016, NME’s Leonie Cooper said: “Fizzingly fun, this third mixtape sees Chance finessing but certainly not hampering, his freewheeling nature.

“‘Coloring Book’ makes for a proper step back into the spotlight for the talented 23-year-old. A bracingly independent artist, he continues to refuse to align with a record label and has again released the record himself.”

Earlier this year it was reported that Chance is suing his former manager, Pat Corcoran, for $3million USD (£2.2million GBP).

According to his lawsuit, published by the Chicago Tribune, the rapper (real name Chancellor Bennett) alleges Corcoran used his role as manager to “trade on Mr. Bennett’s good name for his own benefit, diverting business opportunities to his separate companies”.

Bennett also claims Corcoran damaged his professional image by “demanding and accepting kickbacks” from those wishing to do business with the rapper.

Bennett’s lawsuit, filed on February 19, is the latest chapter in the pair’s legal skirmish. After the two severed their professional ties in April 2020, Corcoran sued Bennett for $3million in December.

Meanwhile, Chance appears on the soundtrack for the new Space Jam: A New Legacy film, which was released yesterday (July 9).

The much anticipated animated/live-action film starring LeBron James lands in UK and US cinemas – and via HBO Max – on July 16, and its all-star soundtrack has arrived a week before the film’s release.