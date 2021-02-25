Chance The Rapper sues former manager for $3million

Chance The Rapper is suing his former manager, Pat Corcoran, for $3million USD (£2.2million GBP).

According to his lawsuit, published by the Chicago Tribune, the rapper Chancelor Bennett alleges Corcoran used his role as manager to “trade on Mr. Bennett’s good name for his own benefit, diverting business opportunities to his separate companies”.

Bennett also claims Corcoran damaged his professional image by “demanding and accepting kickbacks” from those wishing to do business with the rapper.

Per the 34-page lawsuit, Bennett claims Corcoran breached his fiduciary duties as manager by acting without “honesty, loyalty and fidelity to Mr. Bennett”.

The lawsuit details instances in which Corcoran allegedly breached these duties. Among them, Bennett accuses Corcoran of exploiting his position as manager to set up a meeting with Live Nation, only to use the opportunity to discuss business interests unrelated to Bennett.

The suit alleges Corcoran implied to Live Nation that they “would have a much better chance of getting to promote a tour involving Mr. Bennett if it agreed to buy wine” from Mr. Corcoran’s wine label.

Bennett’s lawsuit, filed on February 19, is the latest chapter in the pair’s legal skirmish. After the two severed their professional ties in April 2020, Corcoran sued Bennett for $3million in December.

Corcoran claimed he was owed unpaid commissions relating to Chance’s 2019 record, ‘The Big Day’. He also alleged that Bennett ignored his advice regarding the timing of the record’s release, and then fired him following its lukewarm reception.

Lawyers for Chance The Rapper later said they were “grossly offended” by Corcoran’s suit.

“Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled,” a representative for the rapper said in December.