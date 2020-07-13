Chance The Rapper suggests he trusts Kanye West more than Joe Biden

Chance The Rapper has weighed in on the upcoming US presidential election, suggesting that he trusts Kanye West more than he does Joe Biden.

West announced earlier this month (July 5) that he hopes to make a run for the White House in November, which we see him face President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Earlier today (July 13) West took to Twitter to share a new song and video, ‘Donda’, named after his late mother and shared in honour of her birthday.

Chance responded to his fellow Chicagoan’s tweet, writing: “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

Chance continued, asking his followers: “Are we pro two-party system?”

He then asked in another tweet: “Are u more pro biden or anti ye?” before challenging his followers to “explain why Joe Biden would be better” than Trump.

“I finally got the answer now,” Chance went on to write. “Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

Meanwhile, Will.i.am has spoken out about West‘s bid to be president, calling it “a dangerous thing to be playing with”.

Speaking in a new interview, the Black Eyes Peas frontman discussed West’s political aspirations and how he thinks you don’t have to run for office to do great things for the community.

“It’s a dangerous thing to be playing with,” Will told The Mirror. “If you’re not serious, you don’t play with that, especially now.”

He added: “Like what the fuck, seriously, I don’t even know what like community service you do.”

However, West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines.

According to Ballotpedia, Kanye failed to register as an independent candidate in North Carolina by March 3, May 11 in Texas, and May 26 in New York.

The rapper has also missed the deadline in Maine (June 1), New Mexico (June 25) and Indiana, which requires independent candidates to register by June 30.

However, West is still eligible to register in states such as South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and Michigan where deadlines fall in July.