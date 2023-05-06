Chance The Rapper wants to collaborate with ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark’

Chance The Rapper has said he would be up for a Peppa Pig collaboration because his kids are big fans.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week (May 1), Chance was asked if his two daughters liked his music.

“Yeah, they do like my music. They’re more into Peppa Pig and their contemporaries [though]. I have a few songs that they’ll listen to. They like ‘Let’s Go On The Run’ [from 2019’s ‘The Big Day’].”

Chance went on to say that he has to be “careful” when picking which of his songs to play for his kids, who are aged seven and three, because of the explicit content.

“In a desperate attempt to gain their affection, would you ever do a collaboration with Peppa?” asked Meyers.

“Out of my own desperation I’d do a track with Peppa,” replied Chance. “Peppa, if you’re listening, I’m trying to work. Or at least get some autographs for my kids. Shout out to Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. I’d work with Baby Shark in a heartbeat.”

This week, Chance also reflected on ten years of his celebrated ‘Acid Rap’ mixtape. At that time “everybody that met me was trying to either offer me acid or ask me interview questions about acid. [I was] basically the spokesperson for drugs,” he said. “I had everything in excess.”

He went on to say that if he hadn’t grown beyond that he “probably would’ve died”.

Last year the rapper responded to claims that he’d “fallen off” in recent years. “I could do one of two things: I could either agree with it, or I could live my life. I feel like I gotta stay on my path. They’ve never been on,” he said. “If I fell off, at least I was on.”

Chance The Rapper isn’t the only famous Peppa Pig fan. Quentin Tarantino described the show as “the greatest British import of this decade” last year.