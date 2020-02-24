Channel Tres announces 2020 headline Australian tour

Compton artist Channel Tres has announced a headline Australian tour set for April and May this year.

His tour, which marks his third here in three years, coincides with an appearance on the Groovin The Moo lineup.

Since the release of his 2018 track ‘Controller’, Tres has been a favourite among triple j and the Australian festival circuit. In the past two years, he’s played Splendour In The Grass and Split Milk festival.

He’ll be playing four headline shows throughout the country, with dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping up in Perth.

Groovin The Moo will hit six dates across regional Australia this April and May, and will also feature performances by Kelis, Gang Of Youths, Hayden James, AJ Tracey, Bhad Bhabie and more.

This tour comes off the back of Channel Tres’ second EP ‘Black Moses’, which came out last August.

A pre-sale with Frontier Touring opens on Wednesday 26th February, before general tickets go on sale on Friday 28th February. Tickets are available here.

Check out the full list of headline tour dates below.

Channel Tres 2020 headline Australian tour

Fremantle, Mojo’s (April 29)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (May 1)

Brisbane, Outpost (5)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (7)