Channel Tres shares new single and music video, ‘Weedman’

Compton-born artist Channel Tres has released a new single, ‘Weedman’, and a vintage-looking music video to accompany it. Watch the music video below:

‘Weedman’ was produced by US producer and rapper DJ Quik. The music clip was filmed on Super 8mm film by regular collaborator Anthony Sylvester and features Channel Tres in a secluded mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

In a statement, Channel Tres said the new track explores the experience of black people in America at a time when weed is decriminalised while the people who once sold it continue to be incarcerated. The singer said he “[doesn’t] like to come off preachy to people” and ‘Weedman’ can still be taken as a party track.

“It’s basically a song detailing my life at a certain time,” the singer said.

“It was hard to get weed and now there’s dispensaries everywhere.”

Channel Tres was recently forced to cancel his Australian headline tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour, announced in late February, was scheduled to kick off on April 29 in Fremantle. Channel Tres was also locked in for this year’s Groovin The Moo festival, but organisers announced the event would not be going ahead on March 17.

The new single follows Channel Tres’ 2019 EP, ‘Black Moses’, released back in August. The artist has also gone on to release a remix of Tyler, The Creator’s ‘EARFQUAKE’.