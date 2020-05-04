Channel [V], MAX and CMC axed in Foxtel station cuts

Subscription TV giant Foxtel is shutting down music channels [V], MAX and CMC after 25 years, in light of a new arrangement with ViacomCBS.

The Music Network revealed today (May 4) that Foxtel will cease operating the channels on June 30. Employees who work exclusively on music are believed to be made redundant, however, Foxtel did not confirm and declined to comment on staffing changes to TMN.

“We are proud of the heritage of our owned and operated music channels and the success they have enjoyed entertaining Foxtel customers for the past 25 years,” Foxtel’s executive director of television, Brian Walsh, told TMN.

“I want to acknowledge the management and music teams, past and present, who created Channel V, Max and CMC.”

The new partnership with ViacomCBS is believed to promote a “broader variety of music genres”, and will begin broadcasting from July 1.

The music channel series will feature MTV Hits, MTV Classic, Club MTV, Country Music Television (CMT) and a new kid-friendly channel, Nick Music. Both parties have agreed to renew MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

This news follows a recent commitment the company made to only play Australian music on Mondays, in support of artists doing it tough after coronavirus restrictions forced event cancellations across the country.