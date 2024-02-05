Check out Chappell Roan’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

Chappell Roan has compiled an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s NME cover story.

The LA-based artist features on The Cover this week (February 5) as we continue our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Roan can be read here.

To celebrate, Roan – born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz – has curated a playlist titled ‘I’m Depressed & I Love Pop Music’ featuring songs from Grimes, Lime Garden, Hemlocke Springs and Tyler, The Creator.

Advertisement

Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

In September 2023, Roan released her debut album ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’, which in a four-star review NME described as “a display of Roan’s bold and brazen pen, where she places searing revelations alongside some deliciously cheeky choruses.” In recent months, she has gone on to headline London’s legendary LGBTQ+ venue Heaven, and is currently gearing up to support Olivia Rodrigo on her US tour in the spring.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Cover, Roan said: “The queer community is my main fanbase, so my responsibility is to pay it forward by donating a portion of ticket sales and sales in general [to LGBTQ+ charities] and show up at Pride events.

“Really, I’m here to give back all the energy that the queer community has given to me.”

Read the cover story with Chappell Roan in full here.