Chapter Music announces ‘Midnight Meditations’ compilation album

Melbourne record label Chapter Music has announced a new compilation album, entitled ‘Midnight Meditations’. The album was conceived with support from the City of Melbourne’s COVID-19 arts grants, with cover artwork drawn by The Goon Sax‘s Riley Jones.

The compilation features 14 previously unreleased “contemplative, late night downbeat and ambient sounds” from Australian-based artists, spanning from the 80s to present day. It is slated for release on July 3.

Artists set to appear on the album include Sarah Mary Chadwick, Chloe Alison Escott, Fia Fiell, David Chesworth and Chapter founder Guy Blackman.

To coincide with the announcement, Chapter Music have released the first two tracks from the record: ‘Rats on the Roof’ by indie rock duo The Green Child, and album opener ‘Nhaya (To See)’ by Brisbane electronica duo Yirinda.

<a href="http://chaptermusic.bandcamp.com/album/midnight-meditations">Midnight Meditations by Yirinda</a>

‘Rats on the Roof’ also premiered with an accompanying music video, which you can watch below:

Per a press release, ‘Midnight Meditations’ is designed to be listened to as a whole, aiming to “help listeners through long dark nights of the soul”.

You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

The tracklist of ‘Midnight Meditations’ is:

1. Yirinda – ‘Nhaya (To See)’

2. Alex Macfarlane – ‘A Chain Of Suspicions’

3. Chloe Alison Escott – ‘Stranger Than Death’

4. Fia Fiell – ‘Amend’

5. Sarah Mary Chadwick – ‘Sit Down and Pour’

6. Ela Stiles – ‘Silence’

7. Letraset – ‘Zee Zee’

8. Punko – ‘Plus Minus’

9. R. Edwards – ‘My Career At Home’

10. The Green Child – ‘Rats On the Roof’

11. Guy Blackman – ‘Missy’

12. Gallery B – ‘Nano Bookar’

13. Thomas Hardisty – ‘Calm Night On Larne’

14. David Chesworth – ‘Greater Expectations’